Speaker Nancy Pelosi to make visit to Upstate next month

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi will make a visit to the Upstate next month.

According to news release, Speaker Pelosi will attend an event hosted by the South Carolina Democratic Party at the Hyatt Regency in Greenville.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Speaker Pelosi to the Palmetto State, and to the upstate” SCDP Chair Trav Robertson Jr. said. “We have made incredible progress in Greenville, and have built a solid base of Democratic voters who are sick of being left behind by the GOP. Speaker Pelosi has been fighting Trump’s attacks on our jobs, our healthcare, and our values since day one – we’re excited to have her bring that fight to the Upstate.”

The event will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4.

