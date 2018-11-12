Special ceremony honors veterans at Anderson nursing home Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ANDERSON Co:, - Some veterans wore their hats, others their uniforms but all wore their pride Monday as they were honored for their time serving the country. Veterans from all branches of the military were honored at the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing home in a Veterans Day ceremony.

"I was in the army when I was 19 years old," said Clarence Hammedd, a Korean War veteran.

"Uncle Sam invited me to go to Korea. I answered his call."

Veterans like Hammedd watched as the Star Spangled Banner was played and a prayer was said for those in the room.

"I was a combat medic. And that's not the easiest thing you've ever done, although none of them in wartime is an easy job," he told 7 News.

"You take a small child and they come over and shake your hand and say 'Thank you for your service.' My heart melts. And I can't hold back tears."

Hammed among others explained that it's important to them to not be forgotten.

"It's nice to know that others remember. It like an old song. Feels so sweet to be remembered."