News

Special ceremony honors veterans at Anderson nursing home

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 05:22 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 05:57 PM EST

Special ceremony honors veterans at Anderson nursing home

ANDERSON Co:, - Some veterans wore their hats, others their uniforms but all wore their pride Monday as they were honored for their time serving the country.
 
Veterans from all branches of the military were honored at the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing home in a Veterans Day ceremony.
 
"I was in the army when I was 19 years old," said Clarence Hammedd, a Korean War veteran.
"Uncle Sam invited me to go to Korea. I answered his call."
 
Veterans like Hammedd watched as the Star Spangled Banner was played and a prayer was said for those in the room.
 
"I was a combat medic. And that's not the easiest thing you've ever done, although none of them in wartime is an easy job," he told 7 News.
 
"You take a small child and they come over and shake your hand and say 'Thank you for your service.' My heart melts. And I can't hold back tears."
 
Hammed among others explained that it's important to them to not be forgotten.
 
"It's nice to know that others remember. It like an old song. Feels so sweet to be remembered."
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
DISNEY ON ICE
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center