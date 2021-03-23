Special election brings a first to Spartanburg County Council District 6 seat

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The unofficial results are in for a special election for the Spartanburg County Council District 6 seat. They show Jessica Coker overcoming Lekesa Whitner. What Coker told 7 News she plans to focus on first, helping small businesses and education.

Spartanburg County voters casting their ballots in a special and also a historic election.

“It is National Women’s History Month and what a great time for one of us to be selected for the seat,” said Lekesa Whitner who was running for Spartanburg County Council District 6.

“It’s very historical for two women to be running for this spot, and I am excited that there will be a female on county council,” Jessica Coker told 7 News who unofficial results show won the race for Spartanburg County Council District 6.

These two, Lekesa Whitner and Jessica Coker are at the finish line in the race for the Spartanburg County Council District 6 seat. A seat a woman has never held in this district.

Republican, Coker comes from an accounting background specializing in small businesses with no previous runs for office.

Her campaign went up against Whitner, a Democrat who serves on the City of Spartanburg Planning Commission along with volunteering for a handful of community organizations.

Each candidate touted different missions through their runs.

“My plan is to fight for small businesses and jobs, I also want to make sure we are staying fiscally responsible,” Coker told us.

“The first thing I want to bring up is the growth with infrastructure and making sure we meet the demand on our municipalities,” Whitner said.

But regardless of the results, both of them expressed gratitude to their community and to the voters.

“Thank you for getting out and voting, it’s important to have your voice heard,” said Coker.

“It’s an exciting time, happy Women’s History Month. One of us will make history,” Whitner told 7 News.

Voter turnout for this special election was at 3.92%.

Coker is taking the spot of Roger Nutt. He left the seat after being elected to the state legislature. Women have served on Spartanburg County Council in the past but not in District 6.

Election results:

Jessica Coker: 1,079, 65.00% of votes.

Lekesa Whitner: 581, 35.00% of the votes.