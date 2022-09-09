ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) — A golf tournament for people with special needs was held at the Cobbs Glen Country Club in Anderson on Thursday.

About 20 players with special needs and even more volunteers played six-holes during the tournament, while several hundred people with special needs, volunteers, family and friends came enjoy the event.

The event was organized by the Anderson County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, a nonprofit group that specializes in people diagnosed with intellectual and physical disabilities.