Special needs teacher faces abuse, cruelty to children charges in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested an area middle school teacher on multiple counts of elder abuse and cruelty to children charges on Friday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies arrested Joel Mark Leckie, 55, of Clinton, on three counts of abuse of a vulnerable adult and two counts of cruelty to children.

Leckie worked as a special needs teacher and has been employed with Northside Middle School in Greenwood County.

Sheriff’s Office officials said a Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer reportedly received reports on Feb. 27 of bruises on one of the students, and conducted interviews to gather evidence.

Investigators continued the investigation on Leckie, and he was taken into custody on Friday.

He was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center at around 9:10 a.m., where he awaits a bond hearing.

“The safety and security of our students is always our top priority and we will continue to work with our school districts to conduct thorough investigations,” Sheriff Dennis Kelly said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 864-942-8600 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.