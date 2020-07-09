Special Olympics SC extends training cancellations, cancels state Fall games

[PATRICK SULLIVAN/TIMES-NEWS] 14-April-2017 About 300 athletes of all ages from local adult and homeschool groups, RHA Health Services, Storybook Farm, Vocational Solutions, and Helping Hand Developmental Center joined Exceptional Children from Henderson County Public Schools in the festivities of the Special Olympics during Henderson CountyÕs annual Spring Games at East Henderson High School Friday. With […]

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Special Olympics South Carolina has extended its cancellation of training until July 31 and Fall games have been canceled due to the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in the state.

This cancels all in-person training and competition for more than 30,000 Special Olympics athletes in South Carolina, according to a statement released by the organization Thursday.

Traditionally, training for Fall sports would begin in the next few months. Staff is working to develop a “Return to Play” plan.

The organization has also canceled State Fall Games, which was scheduled to be held at Coastal Carolina University in Conway in October.

“We believe that this is the best course of action for the health and well-being of our SOSC family,” the statement said. “SOSC continues to evaluate the situation and will communicate any changes with the best interest of our athletes, families, volunteers, coaches, etc., taken into account. We are working with all 16 of our local area programs to create ways to engage their athletes virtually. We are encouraging them to coordinate fitness and health activities that our athletes can perform from home so they can continue to stay active during this time.”

Special Olympics South Carolina provides year-round athletic training and competition for 30,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. They offer 27 Olympic-type sports and hold more than 500 competitions annually.