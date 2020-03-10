Special Olympics SC cancels 3 events, suspends all local competitions due to COVID-19 concerns

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Officials with the Special Olympics South Carolina said three statewide events have been canceled amid concerns of recent presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the release, the three events being canceled are:

State Basketball – (set for March 14)

Statehouse Rally for Special Olympics (set for March 31)

State Cheer Competition (set for April 25)

“In addition to canceling these state events, as of March 10 we are suspending all local competitions and practices until March 31, 2020,” according to the release. “

Officials said Special Olympics Programs worldwide have been “strongly advised” to suspend all training and competition activities involving athletes through March 31.

“We do not make these decisions lightly. Canceling events has a huge impact on more than 30,000 children and adults in our program, as well as thousands of coaches, volunteers, Unified Partners and family members. Local area programs have already begun their practices for their sports and were looking forward to having these competitions. Our first priority is the safety of not only our athletes but our coaches, volunteers, family members and SO family in general,” according to the release.

In regard to the growing concern over COVID-19, Special Olympics officials said they are continuing to monitor the situation and have been in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, as well as others, for guidance on the health risks associated with participating athletes.

