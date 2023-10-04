GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Drivers speeding through school zones is nothing new, according to law enforcement. One viewer reached out to 7NEWS and said it is happening way too often in her neighborhood.

Edrise Clowney said she’s worried for the safety of everyone in her neighborhood. With drivers speeding and running stop signs, she said her concern is someone is going to get hurt.

Clowney lives near Cherrydale Elementary School in Greenville County. She said drivers speeding in her area has been a problem for awhile.

“It’s terrible, because a lot of kids, parents with strollers is walking through,” said Clowney.

With six grandkids, Clowney said she is constantly worried for their safety and for other kids.

“One day when I was walking home from school with the grandkids, it was a van, and she was speeding down. She almost hit me,” she said.

Lieutenant Ryan Flood said the Sheriff’s Office has a traffic division dedicated to problems like this.

“They frequent the schools within the county on a daily basis, each morning, trying to monitor people’s speed in the school zones,” he said.

He said the safety of children is most important, but people also need to hold themselves accountable.

“Really be mindful of these speed zones, you know, if they’re running late or people are speeding, it’s not worth the dangers they pose to the children and parents taking their kids to school,” said Flood.

He said the sheriff’s office is an agency of 550 deputies trying to serve a community of over half a million people, and they can’t be everywhere at once.

If there is an issue in your area, call the traffic division at (864)422-2020.

“They conduct that research and send deputies to specific areas to enforce those laws to try to detect and deter that crime from happening,” said the Lieutenant.

Clowney called and said deputies were in her neighborhood on Tuesday, running radar.

“They actually didn’t speed yesterday, because I guess of the presence of the police officers,” she said.

She said she wants the speed limit to change from 25 miles per hour to 15 and for speed bumps to be installed.

“It’s constantly every day, even after school cars are flying through here, going fast. They need to do something because someone is going to get killed or hurt,” stated Clowney.

According to Flood, the sheriff’s office randomly goes to different school zones throughout the year to make sure drivers are following the law.

If you get a ticket for speeding in a school zone, the fine will be higher if it is during school hours.