Spindale Police investigate deadly shooting on Reservation Dr.

by: WSPA Staff

SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) – Spindale Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night.

Officers with Spindale Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident that happened at the Town and Country Inn Suites.

The shooting happened on Tuesday at about 7:30 p.m. on Reservation Drive, police said.

The victim, identified as Jakim Smith, was found by responding officers and Emergency Medical Services on Reservation Dive injured with a gunshot wound.

They say he succumbed to his injuries a short time later at a hospital.

