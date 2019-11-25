Spindale police seek missing man last seen near Hwy 64

SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are asking the public for information about the disappearance of a man.
Spindale Police Department said in a social media post that Tyler Upton has been missing for over a week.
Upton was last seen walking near Highway 64-74 A on Friday, Nov. 15.
He’s described as 5 feet 5 inches and 145 pounds with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair. Upton also has several tattoos on his arms and face, according to police.
Anyone with information about Upton’s location is asked to call Spindale police at 828-286-3464 or 911.