Spindale police seek missing man last seen near Hwy 64

by: WSPA Staff

Tyler Upton (Credit: Spindale Police Department)

SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) — Police are asking the public for information about the disappearance of a man.

Spindale Police Department said in a social media post that Tyler Upton has been missing for over a week.

Upton was last seen walking near Highway 64-74 A on Friday, Nov. 15.

He’s described as 5 feet 5 inches and 145 pounds with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair. Upton also has several tattoos on his arms and face, according to police.

Tyler Upton (Courtesy: Spindale Police Department)

Anyone with information about Upton’s location is asked to call Spindale police at 828-286-3464 or 911.

