GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Upstate Renaissance Fair will host a new festival in June highlighting fairies.

A mid-Summer Fairy Festival happens at the Spinning Jenny on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The fair is family-friendly with food trucks and fair food.

The Greer Farmers Market will have a tea party, dancing, and a fire dancer.

The Greenville Shakespeare Company will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Saturday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.



To secure tickets ahead visit upstaterenaissancefair.com