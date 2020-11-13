Spreading holiday cheer early: Duncan man bringing joy to upstate through Christmas display

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Lights providing a glimmer of hope on a Duncan street. The man behind it all told 7 News, it was important to get them shining early this year.

“My wife loves Christmas, better keep Mama happy,” said Duncan Resident, Don Lynn.

That’s where it all started for Don Lynn many years ago.

Each decoration on his lawn and his roof carry a different story. Most are attuned to the holiday season, some others not so much.

“If we find something, we re-string them. If they work, great, we just try to add one or two items every year,” Lynn said.

But they all have something very bright in common, they’re lit up by a lot of bulbs.

“Somewhere between 25,000 and 30,000 lights,” Lynn told us.

Throughout all the years of testing each and every one of those bulbs, this season brings a first.

“We just decided to do it earlier, give people something to do. They can ride around look at the lights, not have to get out of the car, not have to worry about the COVID,” said Lynn.

As the sun goes down, you can see the lights glistening before their usual debut date of Thanksgiving.

“I think it’s very nice, I’ve noticed a lot of people going and putting their stuff up and we’re actually going to start with ours next week too,” said Christi Edwards who was driving by Lynn’s home to see the lights.

And Lynn isn’t the only one trying to sprinkle around happiness during a difficult year.

“I think it’s great people are putting up holiday lights and decorations,” said Upstate Psychiatrist, Dr. Eve Fields.

Psychiatrist Dr. Eve Fields told us, it’s a trend she has noticed herself. Adding in her expert opinion, it gives people a chance to concentrate on what brings them joy and stability.

“Helps to reinforce the fact that things are going on and will continue to go on, and these are the traditions that you and your families and perhaps your ancestors practiced for generations,” Dr. Fields told 7 News.

As for Lynn who puts in a lot of time and money to this display each year, he said being a glimmer of hope during a dim time is absolutely priceless.

“The people that have come by and rolled their windows down and say how much they enjoy it and it looks great, it makes it all worth while,” Lynn told us.

Lynn will be sticking to his normal schedule when it comes to taking down these decorations, that’s usually between Christmas and New Years.

His address is 380 School Street in Duncan if you would like to see the lights. Additionally, Santa Claus will be visiting on Friday and Saturday evenings starting Thanksgiving. Lynn told us, Santa will be there between 7 P.M. and 9 P.M. those nights.