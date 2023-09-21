SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – There was a spree of vehicle break-ins Wednesday night into Thursday morning at one Spartanburg County apartment complex, according to reports.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy responded at 5:45 a.m. to the Drayton Mills Loft Apartments overflow parking in reference to multiple car break-ins.

Once the deputy was on the scene, he talked to the owner of a 2008 Chevy pickup and saw the rear passenger side window was busted out.

The victim said the inside of his vehicle was empty and nothing was taken.

On that incident report, there are nine other victims listed, and on Thursday afternoon the sheriff’s office said three additional victims were added to the report.

The sheriff’s office said the majority of the victims had their car windows broken and no items were stolen.

7NEWS spoke with a resident whose boyfriend’s vehicle was broken into. She said a window was broken into but nothing was taken.

She said she called the courtesy officer five times but they never answered.

“I thought it would be safe. That’s why I picked this apartment,” she said.

Drayton Mills Loft Apartment confirmed there has been a string of break-ins but would not discuss the matter further.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.