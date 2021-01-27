Spring Fling 2021 festival in Spartanburg cancelled due to increase of COVID-19 cases, city officials say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – City of Spartanburg officials announced Wednesday that the Spring Fling 2021 festival has been cancelled due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“We had so looked forward to celebrating with you all this year, but given the growing number of cases and the stress it is putting on our hospitals, we do not feel that large city gatherings are responsible just yet,” according to city’s Facebook post. “We will keep you posted on smaller scale events such as Jazz on the Square and Music on Main. We appreciate your understanding, devotion to keeping our community safe.”

