SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Roads are now closed due to the return of Spring Fling in downtown Spartanburg.

Spring Fling will take place from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30.

Here are times to join in on the fun:

Friday, April 28, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, April 30, Noon – 6 p.m.

Officials said there will be shopping, food, games, entertainment and more.

