ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – We’re used to going shopping for groceries, everything is already bundled and labeled.

However, if you’re knowledgable about the plants all around you in the wild, you might have some other options!

No Taste Like Home leads tours year-round at Asheville’s Omni Grove Park Inn.

Christian Marr showed us around to point out plants like violets, dandelions, hemlock and spice bush and how she likes to prepare them, or snack on them.

After our walk, Chef Patrick Cullum, Chef de Cuisine at Vue 1913, came up with a curry dish that combined what we found with some ingredients that bring the taste together.

The tours are year-round since there are always different finds.

Springtime and summer offer up the best wild produce to forage and eat.