(WSPA) – As spring weather gets warmer and storms arrive a big part of their damage comes from the winds in those storms.

From thunderstorms to tornadoes, we know how destructive and dangerous storm winds can be.

Winds of 60 miles per hour in a severe spring thunderstorm can cause major damage and tornado winds that can average wind speeds in the low 100s the destruction can be devastating.

Before the storm hits, homeowners should consider a wind mitigation inspection.

“W.I.N. home inspection is a national franchise across the United States, and we perform home inspections for buyers and sellers when they are in a real estate transaction process .”

Keith Williams with W.I.N. Home Inspections explained what wind mitigation is and why it matters.

“When we are doing those home inspections, we do a wind mitigation inspection specifically we’re looking for things that a wind event could disturb or make into a projectile or could fall on a house or a car. We’re looking for things like that.”

An inspection evaluates a home’s wind mitigation looking for hazards and looking for ways to alleviate the damage that a home may suffer during a severe weather event.

Things like patio furniture, grills and trees can all become dangerous in a high-wind weather event and it’s important for your safety to know what these hazards are.

“Things like swings, patio furniture, grills, anything that is basically not permanently attached to the ground you would want to move inside so it has protection from the wind, or you want to secure it so the wind can uplift it and make it a projectile,” according to Williams.

However, there is one hazard that causes the most damage in a wind event, trees.

Williams said, “So you want to be aware of the trees around your house and make sure that they are properly trimmed, make sure any loose branches are trimmed off and that anything that is too close to your house you may want to consider having it moved so that it doesn’t fall on your house or your vehicles or crush someone or hurt someone.”

If you are a home buyer or seller, wind mitigation inspections are usually a part of your pre-sale routine.

“So, it’s important to get that home inspection done so that the buyer is aware of any issues or problems that may be in the current home and also to help the sellers to get an inspection done prior to putting that house on the market so that they may be aware of items they need to fix or repair prior to putting on the market that may hamper or slow down the sales process,” according to Williams.

Nevertheless, if you are a homeowner, a wind mitigation inspection can be very helpful to you too.

Especially in areas like the Carolinas that typically see hurricanes, tornadoes and severe storms.

“It’s always important and could be a good factor when you speak with your insurance company to let them know that you are getting regular inspections on your home to ensure that their risk is lower when it comes to a potential claim,” Williams said.

These recommendations help improve your home’s wind mitigation.

Most insurance providers said having these inspections can lower your premiums and give you peace of mind when damaging winds blow in.

You can find local wind mitigation inspection inspectors by zip code search and these reports are typically valid for five years.