SRO cruiser involved in crash with van in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a vehicle belonging to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was involved in a crash with a van on Reidville Road Tuesday afternoon.
According to highway patrol, the crash happened around 3 p.m. on Reidville Road and Oak Grove Road.
Highway patrol officials said the sheriff's office vehicle was attempting to turn onto Reidville Road from a private driveway and hit a Nissan van that was traveling west.
The driver of the van was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
Highway patrol said the driver of the sheriff's office vehicle was charged with failure to yield right of way.
Sheriff's office officials said the deputy involved in the crash is a school resource officer and said the internal investigation is ongoing at this time.
