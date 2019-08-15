SROs assigned to every school in Oconee Co., sheriff’s office says

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said this school will mark the first full year of staffing a resource officer at every school.
On Aug. 19, an assigned school resource officer will be at every school in the district and school officials want students and parents to familiarize themselves with their school’s officer.
- Blue Ridge Elementary- Deputy Jordei Jameson
- Fair Oak Elementary- Deputy John Towery
- JM Brown Elementary- Deputy Calley Moore
- Keowee Elementary- Deputy Robert Sparkman
- Northside Elementary- Deputy Keith Littleton
- Orchard Park Elementary- Deputy Charles Mulwee
- Ravenel Elementary- Deputy Mike Thompson
- Tamassee- Salem Elementary- Deputy David McNeil
- Walhalla Elementary- Deputy Adam Poore
- Westminster Elementary- Deputy Ryan Overton
- Seneca Middle- Deputy Jesus Soto
- Walhalla Middle- Walhalla Police Officer Robert Bennett
- West Oak Middle- Deputy Derek Pace
- Seneca High School- Deputy Kyle Edwards
- Walhalla High School- Deputy Keith Brooks
- West Oak High School- Deputy Adam Logan
- Hamilton Career Center- Deputy Roy McKenzie
- Oconee Academy- Deputy Angel Jennings
The sheriff’s office issued a few reminders as schools start back up:
- Use extreme caution in school zones (do not use cell phones on school grounds, as they could be a distraction and cause an unintended accident)
- Be alert of stop signs
- Do not speed
- Be aware of children who walk to school before and after the school day
- Be aware of school buses and be sure to stop for them on highways and rural routes
- Leave earlier than normal
- Have patience
- Get to know your SRO’s, if you have any questions feel free to contact them at the school by school email