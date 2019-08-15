SROs assigned to every school in Oconee Co., sheriff’s office says

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2015 file photo, public school buses are parked in Springfield, Ill. The lazy days of summer are ending for millions of children as they grab their backpacks, pencils and notebooks and return to the classroom for a new school year. No more staying up late during the week. Farewell […]

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said this school will mark the first full year of staffing a resource officer at every school.

On Aug. 19, an assigned school resource officer will be at every school in the district and school officials want students and parents to familiarize themselves with their school’s officer.

Blue Ridge Elementary- Deputy Jordei Jameson Fair Oak Elementary- Deputy John Towery JM Brown Elementary- Deputy Calley Moore Keowee Elementary- Deputy Robert Sparkman Northside Elementary- Deputy Keith Littleton Orchard Park Elementary- Deputy Charles Mulwee Ravenel Elementary- Deputy Mike Thompson Tamassee- Salem Elementary- Deputy David McNeil Walhalla Elementary- Deputy Adam Poore Westminster Elementary- Deputy Ryan Overton Seneca Middle- Deputy Jesus Soto Walhalla Middle- Walhalla Police Officer Robert Bennett West Oak Middle- Deputy Derek Pace Seneca High School- Deputy Kyle Edwards Walhalla High School- Deputy Keith Brooks West Oak High School- Deputy Adam Logan Hamilton Career Center- Deputy Roy McKenzie Oconee Academy- Deputy Angel Jennings

The sheriff’s office issued a few reminders as schools start back up: