Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s an opportunity to spruce up your Fall décor, find a new treasure, have a meal and support a local church.

The St. James United Methodist Church in Spartanburg is having its annual Fall Festival.

For 18 years the church has raised money for missions, both national and international. This year they are sending some resources to Florida and areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The festival is known as the largest indoor yard sale on the west side of Spartanburg.

Entrance Saturday is at 7 AM. No cards are accepted so bring cash or check. BBQ pork and chicken will be served to start at 10.

The Big Air Street team will perform and be there for children as well as face painting and more games.

Bake sale items and homemade apple pies in frozen form are also available for purchase.

All items not sold will be discounted and sold the following Saturday.

For more information visit their website or call (864) 576 6480. Be sure to check them out on Facebook.