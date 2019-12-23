St. Louis jury sides with Johnson & Johnson in talc case

FILE This photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the company’s baby powder. Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid have pulled some or all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson’s baby powder from shelves to avoid confusing consumers, after a minuscule amount of asbestos was found in one bottle. Johnson & Johnson recalled all 33,000 bottles from the same lot as that bottle last Friday, a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified the company that routine testing discovered the asbestos in one bottle bought from an online retailer. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

(A.P) – A jury has found that Johnson & Johnson’s talcum-based powder did not cause a St. Louis woman’s ovarian cancer.

The jury ruled late Friday in a lawsuit brought by 56-year-old Vickie Forrest, who testified she has used Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder for 32 years.

She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.

The lawsuit is among several filed on behalf of thousands of women who have sued the company, claiming its talcum powder caused ovarian cancer or mesothelioma.

Johnson & Johnson has said its products are safe and don’t cause cancer.