St.Patrick’s Day events planned across the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Restaurants and organizations across the Upstate are preparing for a green wave this weekend as St.Patrick’s Day events begin.

From bar crawls, to small festivals– the pandemic isn’t stopping some from celebrating the holiday.

The Greenville St.Patrick’s committee decided to postpone their annual St.Patricks Day Irish Festival and Parade until September this year.

The festival draws thousands to downtown Greenville each year but due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 the committee decided to instead wait until more people are vaccinated and cases decrease. The committee still encourages others to celebrate the holiday safely.

“Irish culture is really built around restaurants and gathering and its a festive time so if people choose to participate in those events we understand and business owners. Certainly theres an economic portion here that makes sense for people to do so at a certain capacity and however they feel comfortable,” Kevin barnes, president of the Greenville St.Patrick’s day Committee said.

Here’s a few St.Patrick’s Day events happening in the Upstate: