Staffer wrestles armed suspect to ground at Oregon high school

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- A Parkrose High School staff member wrestled an armed suspect to the ground shortly before noon, prompting a heavy police response to the school in Northeast Portland.

The call came in at 11:48 a.m, police said. Authorities said it's not clear if any shots were fired.

Portland police said the suspect is in custody and there is no indication anyone was hurt or that there are any other suspects.

The school is being searched at this time and is in lockdown.

Parents should pick up their students at the Kmart at NE 122nd and Sandy.

Parkrose High School is located at 12003 NE Shaver Street.