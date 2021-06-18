Standard Textile Co., Inc. expanding operations in Union Co., bringing dozens of jobs

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s being called a major sign of growth in Union County. A textile company is expanding operations there, which means close to 50 more jobs in the area.

It’s the community that helped raise Lawana Moss. She grew up in Union and just opened her own business downtown before the pandemic hit.

“It was very difficult. I remember coming to the store and picking up orders and meeting people in the Walmart parking lots or wherever to deliver things,” said Owner of Cotton Barn Boutique, Lawana Moss.

Although things haven’t been easy over the last year and a half, she’s starting to see signs of change and more unfamiliar faces.

“I had a customer come in from Charlotte, she said I just moved here and her job brought her here. It’s nice,” Moss told us.

Union County leaders are expecting there will soon be more of that.

“See things moving in the right direction, it’s very exciting,” said the Union County Supervisor, Frank Hart.

County supervisor, Frank Hart is talking about a global company investing $15 million into the community. Standard Textile Company is expanding their operations there. Bringing with it, close to 50 jobs.

“Things have been pretty slow so this is our first large announcement really since the pandemic,” Hart said.

It’s one of the bigger investments Mayor Harold Thompson told 7 News, the city has seen in recent years. He said, he has watched a lot of ups and downs in Union during his time as mayor. But he’s hopeful these jobs will draw in more people and keep them there.

“I always said we would see a light at the end of the tunnel and we don’t think it’s a freight train coming to us, but it’s a great opportunity,” said City of Union Mayor, Harold Thompson.

Mayor Thompson can’t go into specifics but told us, these jobs will be high-paying.

The expansion here is expected to be done by October.

You can find the official announcement below along with a link to apply for a job.

“Standard Textile Co., Inc. (Standard Textile), a leading global provider of end-to-end solutions for the institutional textile and apparel markets, today announced plans to expand operations in Union County. The more than $15 million investment will create 45 new jobs.

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile partners with industry leaders to create products and services that solve the unique needs of the healthcare, hospitality, interiors and home markets.

Located at 100 Highpoint Drive in Union, Standard Textile’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand.

The expansion is expected to be completed by October 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Standard Textile team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Council also awarded Union County a $400,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with related project costs.”