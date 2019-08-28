Standing room only at Spartanburg water meeting

Property owners from Lake Bowen and Lake Blalock packed the Spartanburg Water’s monthly meeting.

Officials moved to the Spartanburg Marriott to accommodate the crowd.

Homeowners say they’re angry about new restrictions on their property, the utility says it’s simply protecting the water supply.

While the speakers were few, the message is loud and clear.

Homeowners will not take property restriction and regulatons from Spartanburg water without a fight.

Although the monthly water meeting was filled to capacity, when it came time for public comment, just two property owners signed up in time to speak on the crowd’s behalf.

“I thought it was a typical meeting of the water system where everything had been predetermined and there was really no discussion.” says John Poole, property owner

Away from our cameras homeowner after homeowner shared the same message, they want to be heard.

“They can absolutely request a meeting with any of us, I’ve personally met with some homeowners, with one of our engineers, having a public forum like this, we have a monthly commission meeting, we’d love to hear from them.” Jennifer Candler says, she’s the Communications Manager for Spartanburg Water

On the Spartanburg water website, there’s also a link for public comment and that is where you will also find the 84-page draft of the rules and regulations homeowners are angry about.

“The intent on punishing the adjacent landowners is promenant right now, instead of working amicably, they are using government power to try to persuade and even try to intimidate.” says Ben Smith.

Attorney Trey Gowdy sent a letter on behalf of lake front property owners association, challenging the water utility’s draft of rules and regulations.

While the utility acknowledged their reciept of the letter, they say they’re still looking for public comment to help them resolve this issue.

“All of the comments, all of them online, submitted through the mail will be reviewed by the commission and they will look to see what might need to change.” says Candler

Although their attorney was not at Tuesday’s meeting, homeowners say they’ll fight this through the court system.

Public comment is open until August 30th.