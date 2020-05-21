Starbucks introduces new summer-inspired menu

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – As Starbucks locations continue to reopen and the season changes from spring to summer, the coffee giant is out with new summer-inspired menu items.

New items include the Iced Guava Passion Fruit drink, the Unicorn Cake Pop and the Grilled Chicken and Hummus Protein Box.

Returning to the menu will be the S’Mores Frappuccino blended beverage.

Starbucks is also promoting its cold brew concentrate and bottled frappuccino chilled coffee drink available at various retail locations.

Additionally, the company said the Starbucks delivery service is now available in 48 states, where both Starbucks and Uber Eats operate.

Starbucks said it aims to exceed CDC standards for public health and safety.