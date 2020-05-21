Live Now
Watch 7News at Noon

Starbucks introduces new summer-inspired menu

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – As Starbucks locations continue to reopen and the season changes from spring to summer, the coffee giant is out with new summer-inspired menu items.

New items include the Iced Guava Passion Fruit drink, the Unicorn Cake Pop and the Grilled Chicken and Hummus Protein Box.

Returning to the menu will be the S’Mores Frappuccino blended beverage.

Starbucks is also promoting its cold brew concentrate and bottled frappuccino chilled coffee drink available at various retail locations.

Additionally, the company said the Starbucks delivery service is now available in 48 states, where both Starbucks and Uber Eats operate.

Starbucks said it aims to exceed CDC standards for public health and safety.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories