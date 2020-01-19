Startups see a market in renting couches by the month

News

by: AP Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – Several startups are renting furniture by the month in a handful of U.S. cities.

Feather, Fernish and others offer pieces that are a step up from Ikea.

They want to appeal to higher-income city dwellers, young adults who are more likely to move than their parents or grandparents.

These people see furniture as a hassle to schlep from one home to the next as they navigate life changes.

Furniture rentals have been around forever, and are often criticized as exploitative of poor people since they wind up costing more. 

The startups’ customers appear willing to pay a monthly rate for convenience.

Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store