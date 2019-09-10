State again probes office of ex-prosecutor jailed for fraud

by: Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Investigators in South Carolina are once again probing a solicitor’s office where a former prosecutor worked before being imprisoned for stealing about $44,000 in public funds.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry on Monday confirmed to The Post and Courier that the agency is investigation allegations against a former Midlands’ Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office worker. He declined to provide further detail, citing the ongoing investigation.

Former Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson was sentenced this summer to a year and a day in federal prison for wire fraud. He is blogging about what he’s calling his “redshirt year” in prison. The term is used in sports when a college athlete sits out for a season; it’s unclear if Johnson will be able to return to his field.

