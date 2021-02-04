State agency responsible for COVID-19 response in SC has new director

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The South Carolina Senate has confirmed Dr. Edward Simmer to be the next director for the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).

Simmer was confirmed by a 40-1 vote.

DHEC has not had a permanent director since June when then director Rick Toomey stepped down.

During his confirmation hearing with the Senate Medical Affairs Committee Tuesday, Dr. Simmer told lawmakers his priorities include getting the vaccine out to South Carolinians as quickly and fairly as possible. He also stressed making sure communication from the agency was clear and easy to understand.

Simmer indicated to lawmakers he could begin working as soon as this afternoon.

Governor Henry McMaster released a statement on the confirmation. He wrote, “Dr. Simmer has a lifetime of experience leading large, complex medical organizations and has successfully brought positive change everywhere he has been. He clearly has all of the professional qualifications and leadership skills necessary to lead the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The people of South Carolina will be well served by his confirmation.”

According to a release from DHEC sent out minutes after the confirmation, Dr. Simmer said “It is an honor to be called on to serve the state that I proudly call home during this unparalleled moment in the history of our state and nation. DHEC’s mission to protect and promote the health of the public and the environment on behalf of all South Carolinians is something I take very seriously. From the frontlines to our living rooms, COVID-19 has challenged us all. We have made sacrifices and lost loved ones. However, together, with agency staff and our many partners, I am confident that we will get through this and come back stronger than before. I look forward to serving alongside DHEC’s incredible team of employees and am looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work.”