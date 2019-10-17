State agent driving SC lieutenant governor cited in Greer wreck

South Carolina Lt. Governor Pamela Evette takes an oath of office at the South Carolina Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Evette joins South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster in state leadership roles. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The state agent driving South Carolina’s lieutenant governor was issued a traffic ticket after causing a wreck Wednesday, troopers said.

Neither Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, her assistant nor the State Law Enforcement Division agent driving them was injured in the wreck about 8 a.m. on U.S. 29 in Greer, Public Safety Department Director Leroy Smith said.

The agent told troopers investigating the crash that he turned on his blue lights and sounded his siren on and off after the traffic signal at the intersection he was approaching turned red, Smith said.

A Mazda van turning left crashed into the agent’s SUV. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries, Smith said in a letter he sent about the crash to Gov. Henry McMaster.

A Highway Patrol report on the crash said the agent did not use due care in clearing the intersection. The report said the road was wet and the National Weather Service reported light rain, mist and fog in the area.

The agent’s name was redacted in the version of Smith’s letter released to reporters

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Tommy Crosby did not release the agent’s name or give his status and said the agency is reviewing the incident and will take appropriate action. He also did not answer whether the agency’s rules allow an agent to use his lights and siren to get through a red light.

The agent has a traffic court date for Dec. 6 in Spartanburg County.

Evette and her assistant were heading to a speech in Aiken, and a Highway Patrol sergeant picked them up and drove them to their destination, the report on the wreck said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.