State bar looking into lawyer who pushed voter fraud claims

The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The organization that licenses lawyers in Georgia has opened an inquiry into conservative attorney Lin Wood, who made claims of voter fraud after the November elections.

State Bar of Georgia chief operating officer Sarah Coole confirmed in an email Friday that the organization “is proceeding with an inquiry” under the bar rule that has to do with mental incapacity or substance abuse.

The bar’s investigative process is confidential, but Coole said she could confirm the inquiry because Wood had “made this matter public.”

Wood said on Telegram that he’s “of sound mind” and hasn’t violated any rules of professional conduct.

Wood gained national attention for persistent, unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

