State Education Superintendent hopes to have students in the classroom this fall, but weighing all options

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman says the decision to reopen schools will happen in the Palmetto State — but at what capacity is still under consideration.

Spearman says she is working hard to make sure all families have virtual options this year but hopes many students will be back in the classroom next month.

She wants to let parents decide the best option for their family, whether that means virtual or in-class learning.

A decision has not yet been made and data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows most districts do not meet the Accelerate ED standards to hold in-person classes.

Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Georgetown are ranked among South Carolina counties with high levels of transmission from the COVID-19 virus.

“There’s no doubt children thrive best if they are face to face with a teacher in a very safe and comfortable environment,” Spearman told News 2.

She says if students return to the classroom they should wear masks.

When asked about the proposal to cancel some standardized testing for students this year Spearman said she is waiting to hear back from the National Department of Education but points out two other states with similar requests have been denied.

Spearman says that districts will have the final say in how they operate this coming school year.