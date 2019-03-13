State lawmakers face backlash for blocking followers on social media Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. social media v everybody [ + - ] Video

COLUMBIA, SC - Many people use social media as a way to interact with friends and family and sometimes even celebrities and politicians. But where is the line drawn with that interaction?

Several lawmakers have faced harsh criticism and even legal action after blocking followers from their profile.

It’s a forum many of us use to get the latest news, interact with friends and even engage in political discussions, but sometimes those discussions don’t always end on a high note.

"I don’t think you can put a picture of a noose. I don’t think you can call me and other members on the page swear words and I don’t think you have the right to completely take over dialogue," said Representative Neal Collins.

Representative Collins says he has blocked 8 people from his social media after they posted what he calls "inappropriate" comments.

In response, the Pickens lawmaker was served a cease and desist letter from an attorney representing those former followers.

Jay Bender, a media law attorney with many years defending media organizations, commented on the social media battle.

Bender explained," A president who communicates by twitter and when he receives a response he tries to ban the person he finds objectionable that would be a violation of the First Amendment.”

Because lawmakers discuss politics on these social media pages it theoretically places sites like Twitter on the same level as a town hall, which is protected by First and Fourteenth Amendment rights.

Rep. Collins says the battle between who can be blocked and what that person can be blocked for puts lawmakers in a tough spot.

"If it’s correct that you have to have any and everybody and you can’t block anybody what you’re going to see and what we’re already seeing is you’re just not going to have the pages.”

Public officials could have grounds to block a follower if the speech is obscene, poses an immediate threat or causes damages to a persons reputation.

However, attorneys warn its harder for public figures to prove those damages.



