ROSEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office says one of their deputies was shot while responding to a call early Saturday morning.

At about 2:02 a.m., the deputy, Caitlin Emanuel, responded to a reported car theft at the 2400 block of Hayne Stretch Road outside of Roseboro, according to a release.

It says she found the car and suspect on the same road near Butler Island Road.

The sheriff’s office says she called for assistance after approaching the suspects.

A second deputy arrived and at the scene and said Deputy Emanuel had been shot.

According to the release, she was taken to a hospital and airlifted to a trauma center.

Multiple surrounding agencies were then called in to find the suspect.

At about 4:45 a.m., 36-year-old Michael A. Walthall Jr., of Pennsylvania, was arrested on Sir Lane outside of Roseboro.

Walthall Jr. was charged with:

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

One count of larceny of a firearm

One count of possession of a firearm by felon

One count of felony larceny of a motor vehicle

One count of driving while impaired

Walthall Jr. received a $155,000 bond. A court date is set for August 19.

Deputies say they have ruled out the possibility of a second suspect.

Deputy Emanuel had surgery and is in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials say she has been with the sheriff’s office for a little over two years and is assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division.

Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton requests that everyone keep Deputy Emanuel and her family in their thoughts and prayers.