1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting at Newberry party

NEWBERRY CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is dead after two people were shot during a fight at a party in Newberry County, early Sunday morning.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Hartford Community Center on Highway 395 around 2:00am.

The Sheriff’s Office says the community center had been rented out for a party when an argument took place and a fight spilled out into the parking lot.

Deputies said several people began shooting and two people were hit.

One person died at the scene while another was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Jared Darnell Singley of Newberry, according to the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, little is known about the suspects due to the lack of cooperation from the people at the party.

“We cannot solve these senseless cases of violence unless people come forward and tell us what happened,” said Sheriff Lee Foster.

“Someone has lost a loved one, a son, a brother, a friend and we had people refusing to cooperate. In fact, there were people there that were intimidating others not to cooperate. Put yourself in the victim’s family’s shoes and think about losing your loved one to an act of pure nonsense and not being afforded justice.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222.