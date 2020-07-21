1 dead after tree falls on pontoon boat on Lake Murray

by: The Associated Press

GILBERT, S.C. (AP) — A 20-year-old Georgia woman died after a tree fell on top of the pontoon boat she was riding in at a South Carolina lake, according to authorities.

The boat driver was preparing to dock on Lake Murray over the weekend when the engine cut off and the boat drifted into a dead tree on the edge of the water, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said in a statement Monday.

Officials said the tree snapped and fell on passenger Kathryn Grayce Mullins, of Statesboro, Georgia.

Mullins was pronounced dead at a hospital, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Monday.

No other injuries were reported.

The accident happened near Tom Drafts Point in Gilbert, according to news outlets.

