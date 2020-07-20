1 dead after tree falls on pontoon boat in South Carolina

GILBERT, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says a boater was killed when a tree fell on top of a pontoon boat in a South Carolina lake.

The agency said in a statement Monday that the boat driver was preparing to dock on Lake Murray over the weekend when the engine cut off and it drifted into a dead tree on the edge of the water.

Officials said that the tree snapped and fell on a passenger in the boat.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office said it would identify the victim after family members were notified.

