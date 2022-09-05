SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Sunday night in crash involving an ATV in Spartanburg County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 7:35 p.m. on Highway 110 near Humphries Rd.



A Dodge Ram traveling north on SC110 was hit by an ATV trying to exit a grass field onto the highway.



Troopers said the ATV driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries, where they later died. Their identity has not been released.



The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.