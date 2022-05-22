AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A traffic stop Saturday ended in a deadly shootout with police in South Carolina.

An Aiken County Sheriff’s Department deputy tried to stop a man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle around 12:43 a.m. when the driver fled and a pursuit ensued.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle in the eastbound lane of Interstate 20 near the 11-mile marker.

As the deputy confronted the driver, the coroner’s office said shots were fired and the driver sustained at least one gunshot wound to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is set for Monday.

The victim’s name will be released after his family has been notified.