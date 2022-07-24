MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and three other people were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting at a nightclub in Marlboro County, according to Marlboro County Interim Sheriff Larry McNeil.

Deputies were called at about 2:30 a.m. to The Spot Bar & Lounge nightclub on Highway 15-401 East near Bennettsville, according to the sheriff’s office. A photo from a News13 crew on scene shows at least 20 evidence markers scattered throughout the parking lot. One of the markers has the number 71 on it.

A News13 crew on scene said more evidence markers are scattered in the back of the lot. Evidence bags covered the tailgate of a truck.

The Spot Bar & Lounge is across the street from Marlboro County High School.

McNeil said no arrests have been made. The sheriff’s office said more information will be released on Monday.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

Jack Logan, the founder of statewide advocacy group “Put Down the Guns Now Young People,” said he plans to appear before the Marlboro County Council to call on authorities to close The Spot until an investigation finds it is in compliance with all laws and regulations.

“I was shocked by the number of nightclub shootings in the Pee Dee,” he said.

“I’d rather try to shut them down to make them do right than have a mother or father go to a mortuary to look down on their son or daughter,” Logan said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-479-5606 or 843-479-1111 and ask for Investigator Clay Anderson.

Two people were shot at the same building in 2020.