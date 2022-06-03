LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said multiple agencies are on the scene after an officer-involved shooting.

Deputies said officials responded to an area of Feather Run Trail and Quail Hollow in reference to a mental health call involving a gun.

The caller said a mental health patient threatened to shoot himself and family members, deputies said.

Upon arrival, deputies said a man ran away into the woods with a handgun and then fired shots at officials.

Officials followed procedure and policy by returning fire, deputies said.

SLED has been requested to investigate the shooting.

The officer involved has been placed on paid administrative leave.