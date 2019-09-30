1 whale dies, 3 euthanized after beaching in South Carolina

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Biologists will perform necropsies on one whale that died and three that were euthanized after becoming stranded on a South Carolina beach.

Lowcountry Marine Mammal Network Director Lauren Rust tells WCSC-TV the whales were found Saturday morning on Edisto Beach, but it was not clear how long they had been there.

Marine biologist Peyton Sasnett, who went to the beach, said they appeared to be pilot whales.

Rust says pilot whales are usually at least 100 miles offshore, “so when you see them come this close to shore, it’s definitely alarming.”

Getting results of the necropsies could take a few week weeks. Rust says tests will determine whether the whales suffered internal injuries, a viral infection or fell ill because of human factors like consuming plastic in the ocean.