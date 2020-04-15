10 additional deaths, 105 new coronavirus cases reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Health officials say 10 more people have died due to the coronavirus in South Carolina and the state has seen 105 new cases of the virus.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there are now a total of 3,656 cases in the state and 107 people have died.

DHEC said that of the 10 people who died seven were elderly patients with underlying health conditions including two from Kershaw County and one each from Colleton, Georgetown, Greenville, Lancaster, and Spartanburg counties. One patient was an elderly person from McCormick County whose health conditions are still being investigated.

The last two people were middle-aged and had underlying health conditions. The two lived in Richland and Sumter counties.

DHEC says their Public Health Laboratory along with private labs have now conducted 34,733 tests.

The state reports that 54.7% of hospital beds in the state are being used with 5,188 available.

New cases by county: