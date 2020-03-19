10 COVID-19 deaths, 287 cases reported in Ga., health officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSPA) – The Georgia Department of Public Health released an update Thursday on the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

As of noon, there were 287 cases and 10 COVID-19 related deaths.

According to health officials, a total of 1831 tests have been completed in Georgia.

CASES

Fulton – 66

Cobb – 37

Bartow – 26

DeKalb – 22

Dougherty – 20

Cherokee – 16

Gwinnett – 12

Fayette – 9

Clarke – 8

Clayton – 6

Floyd – 6

Lowndes – 6

Hall – 5

Gordon – 4

Coweta – 3

Forsyth – 3

Henry – 3

Lee – 3

Newton – 3



Paulding – 3

Early – 2

Glynn – 2

Laurens – 2

Richmond – 2

Troup – 2

Barrow – 1

Bibb – 1

Charlton – 1

Columbia – 1

Houston – 1

Muscogee – 1

Peach – 1

Polk – 1

Rockdale – 1

Whitfield – 1

Unknown – 6

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the following symptoms could show up 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Click here for more information on symptoms.

HIGH RISK

The CDC said older people and those who have serious chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, are at higher risk of getting the virus.

According to the CDC’s website, those who are considered “high risk” should:

Stock up on supplies – Contact your healthcare provider to ask about what medications you will need. Make sure to have enough household items and groceries on hand in case you need to stay home for a period of time.

Keep a distance or space between yourself and others

Avoid crowds

Stay home

Create a plan for if you get sick

Click here for more information for “high risk” people.

PREVENTION

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus, according to the CDC. The virus is spread mainly from person-to-person. It can be spread by close contact, within about six feet with one another, and through respiration droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The CDC said people need to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer, avoid touching their face and try to stay six feet away from people. People should sneeze or cough into their elbows or tissues and stay home if they are not feeling well.

For more information about preventing the spread of the virus, click here.