CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 10-foot juvenile great white shark weighing roughly 460 pounds pinged off the coast of Charleston on Wednesday evening.

According to OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that tags and tracks marine animals, Crystal was tagged off Lookout Shoals, N.C. on March 14 after circling their ship a few times.

In the last 15 days, she traveled 225 miles and has traveled about 16 miles in the last 72 hours.

Researchers said she was named after North Carolina’s Crystal Coast, a stretch of beaches located near where she was tagged.

Crystal is the first and only white shark studied during Expedition Carolinas 2022 and the 84th shark sampled and tagged in OCEARCH’s North Atlantic White Shark Study.

You can keep up with Crystal’s journey using the OCEARCH tracker.