10-year-old NC boy looking for bone marrow donor

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCN) – A 10-year-old from Craven County, suffering from sickle cell disease, is calling on communities across the state to donate bone marrow and possibly be his match.

On the surface, Thor Forte seems like your average 10-year-old, but inside, this kid is battling a tough disease.

He posted a video, while going through a pain crisis, so people can understand what he’s going through his whole life.

Thor has sickle cell anemia and has been in and out of hospitals since he was born. Sometimes requiring blood transfusions every six weeks— a process that takes 11 hours at a time.

Photo of Thor provided by family.

“I can’t keep up with my friends because I get tired a lot, and I have to take medicine every day, and it’s kind of overwhelming sometimes.”

Sickle cell disease is a blood disorder where the red blood cells become crescent – or sickle – shaped and have trouble flowing through the body.

“I’m at a [highest] of having a stroke and I know at any time I can have a stroke and just it makes me feel sad,” said Thor.

“I feel helpless. People have no idea what kids go through that have sickle cell,” said Tameka Forte, Thor’s mother.

Forte says her son is at a higher risk of suffering from a stroke because of the amount of blood flow getting to his brain. He’s been a part of the program “Be the Match” since 2015. It’s a national registry for people needing bone marrow transplants, and five years later his family is still waiting on a match.

“African Americans have a 23 percent chance of finding a match. He’s a trooper. I love him and I hate to see him in pain,” said Tameka Forte.

Staying true to his name, Thor says he has to remain strong and doesn’t plan on quitting.

“Every time I’m in a pain crisis, sometimes I just want to quit but I have to keep going and I make it through every pain crisis so I think I can make it through the next one,” said Thor.

Thor and his mom tell CBS 17 three years ago they got the call they’d been waiting for – Thor had a match. Then a month later, that person decided not to donate.

You can text ‘CURETHOR’ to 61474 or visit BeTheMatch.org to find out how to join the registry.

You must be between the ages of 18-44.