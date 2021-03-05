1,079 new coronavirus cases, 36 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State health officials announced 1,079 new coronavirus cases Friday along with 36 additional confirmed deaths.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), there have now been 448,275 COVID-19 cases and 7,697 deaths in South Carolina.

664 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina. 163 of those patients are in the ICU with 88 on a ventilator.

DHEC said 705,760 people have gotten at least one vaccination shot in South Carolina.

A total of 1,106,945 vaccine doses have been given in the state.

The percent of positive tests among those reported Friday (26,486) was 5.7 percent.

6,081,346 tests have been conducted statewide since the pandemic began.

New cases by county: