11 additional virus-related deaths in SC, 72% of cases estimated to have recovered

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials reported 11 additional coronavirus-related deaths and 172 new virus cases in the state.

The new cases brings the statewide total to 4,608. There have also been a total of 135 virus-related deaths in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), all of the people who died were elderly including three people in Beaufort County, two people in Berkeley County, two people in Charleston County, and one person each in Clarendon, Colleton, Greenville, and Spartanburg counties.

DHEC said they estimate 72 percent of all patients have recovered and 28 percent remain sick.

New cases by county: