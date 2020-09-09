11-year-old killed in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WSPA) – An 11-year-old boy was killed Sunday during a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ride Parkway.

National Park Service officials said the boy was on the motorcycle with his father when the crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. near milepost 297.

NPS said the motorcyclist was headed southbound on the Blue Ridge Parkway when the vehicle in front of him suddenly stopped. He tried to avoid hitting the vehicle, but his corrective action caused the motorcycle to enter the northbound lane, where it collided with a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was injured and taken to an area hospital. The boy was flown to the hospital, where he later died, NPS said. The driver of the pickup truck received minor injuries.

NPS said the driver and the boy were both wearing helmets at the time of the crash.