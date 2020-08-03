1,100 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials reported 1,105 new confirmed coronavirus cases along with 11 additional virus-related deaths Monday.

The total number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now up to 92,404 with 1,721 confirmed deaths.

10 of the deaths were elderly residents of Aiken, Bamberg, Calhoun, Chester, Dorchester, Florence, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, and Spartanburg counties. One death was a middle-aged resident of Charleston County, according to DHEC.

(From: SC DHEC)

South Carolina has seen a downward trend of newly reported confirmed cases since the middle of July.

1,401 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 366 of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU with 224 of those on a ventilator.

The percent of positive cases among the tests reported Monday is 15.2%.

A total of 787,551 tests have been conducted statewide by the DHEC Public Health Laboratory and private labs.

New cases by county: